Hao Wu’s People’s Republic of Desire & Jim Cummings’ Thunder Road Win SXSW’s Grand Jury Prizes

Two projects that we’ve been keeping tabs on in Hao Wu‘s People’s Republic of Desire (topped over What’s Up Doc? list for March as the most anticipated docu feature) and Jim Cummings‘ Thunder Road (which was our highest ranked male filmmaker with a film project debut on our most anticipated American indies for 2018) were handed the Grand Jury prizes in their respective Comp sections. There is a great narrative associated to Thunder Road: it serves as a brilliant proof of concept project as it was based on the Sundance Grand Jury prize winning short, and serves as a reminder that in this era, regardless of a small budget or limited means — that if you’ve got a great idea and a team of creative collaborators, you can make a feature film in the month of November and win a major film festival five months later. Also worth the mention are awards being handed out to First Match‘s Olivia Newman and Niljla Mu’min’s Jinn. Here are the winners.

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Feature Competition

Winner: Thunder Road

Special Jury Recognition For First Feature: “The New Romantic”

Director: Carly Stone

Special Jury Recognition for Writing: “Jinn”

Director/Screenwriter: Niljla Mu’min

Documentary Feature Competition

Winner: “People’s Republic of Desire”

Directors: Hao Wu

Special Jury Recognition for Best Cast: “This One’s For The Ladies”

Director: Gene Graham

Special Jury Recognition for Best Feminist Reconsideration of a Male Artist:

“Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable”

Director: Sasha Waters Freyer

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Shorts

Winner: “Emergency”

Director: Carey Williams

Special Jury Recognition for Acting:

Actor: Shirley Chen from “Krista”

Documentary Shorts

Winner: “My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”

Director: Charlie Tyrell

Midnight Shorts

Winner: “Milk”

Director: Santiago Menghini

Animated Shorts

Winner: “Agua Viva”

Directors: Alexa Lim Haas

Special Jury Recognition: “Jeom”

Director: Kangmin Kim

Music Videos

Winner: “Second Hand Lovers”

Director: Oren Lavie

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Territory”

Director: The Blaze

Texas Shorts

Winner: “An Uncertain Future”

Director: Iliana Sosa & Chelsea Hernandez

Texas High School Shorts

Winner: “The Night I Lost My Favorite Jacket”

Director: Jenna Krumerman

Special Jury Recognition: “CCISD Strong”

Director: Sofia Rasmussen

Independent Episodics

Winner: “Beast”

Director: Ben Strang

Special Jury Recognition: “She’s the Ticket”

Director: Nadia Hallgren

SXSW Film Design Awards

Excellence in Poster Design

Winner: “The Gospel of Eureka”

Designer: Matt Taylor

Special Jury Recognition: “A Little Wisdom”

Designer: Adam Zhu

Excellence in Title Design

Winner: “Counterpart”

Director: Karin Fong

Special Jury Recognition: Godless

Director: John Likens

SXSW Special Awards

SXSW LUNA® Gamechanger Award – Narrative

Winner: “First Match”

Director: Olivia Newman

Special Jury Recognition: “Unlovable”

Director: Suzi Yoonessi

SXSW LUNA® Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary

Winner: “On Her Shoulders”

Director: Alexandria Bombach

Special Jury Recognition: “¡Las Sandinistas!”

Director: Jenny Murray

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: “Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”

Director: Dana Adam Shapiro

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: “Prospect”

Directors: Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell

Vimeo Staff Picks Award

Presented to: “Krista”

Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship

Presented to: Kristin Bye