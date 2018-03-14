Hao Wu’s People’s Republic of Desire & Jim Cummings’ Thunder Road Win SXSW’s Grand Jury Prizes
Two projects that we’ve been keeping tabs on in Hao Wu‘s People’s Republic of Desire (topped over What’s Up Doc? list for March as the most anticipated docu feature) and Jim Cummings‘ Thunder Road (which was our highest ranked male filmmaker with a film project debut on our most anticipated American indies for 2018) were handed the Grand Jury prizes in their respective Comp sections. There is a great narrative associated to Thunder Road: it serves as a brilliant proof of concept project as it was based on the Sundance Grand Jury prize winning short, and serves as a reminder that in this era, regardless of a small budget or limited means — that if you’ve got a great idea and a team of creative collaborators, you can make a feature film in the month of November and win a major film festival five months later. Also worth the mention are awards being handed out to First Match‘s Olivia Newman and Niljla Mu’min’s Jinn. Here are the winners.
Feature Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Feature Competition
Winner: Thunder Road
Special Jury Recognition For First Feature: “The New Romantic”
Director: Carly Stone
Special Jury Recognition for Writing: “Jinn”
Director/Screenwriter: Niljla Mu’min
Documentary Feature Competition
Winner: “People’s Republic of Desire”
Directors: Hao Wu
Special Jury Recognition for Best Cast: “This One’s For The Ladies”
Director: Gene Graham
Special Jury Recognition for Best Feminist Reconsideration of a Male Artist:
“Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable”
Director: Sasha Waters Freyer
Short Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Shorts
Winner: “Emergency”
Director: Carey Williams
Special Jury Recognition for Acting:
Actor: Shirley Chen from “Krista”
Documentary Shorts
Winner: “My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”
Director: Charlie Tyrell
Midnight Shorts
Winner: “Milk”
Director: Santiago Menghini
Animated Shorts
Winner: “Agua Viva”
Directors: Alexa Lim Haas
Special Jury Recognition: “Jeom”
Director: Kangmin Kim
Music Videos
Winner: “Second Hand Lovers”
Director: Oren Lavie
Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Territory”
Director: The Blaze
Texas Shorts
Winner: “An Uncertain Future”
Director: Iliana Sosa & Chelsea Hernandez
Texas High School Shorts
Winner: “The Night I Lost My Favorite Jacket”
Director: Jenna Krumerman
Special Jury Recognition: “CCISD Strong”
Director: Sofia Rasmussen
Independent Episodics
Winner: “Beast”
Director: Ben Strang
Special Jury Recognition: “She’s the Ticket”
Director: Nadia Hallgren
SXSW Film Design Awards
Excellence in Poster Design
Winner: “The Gospel of Eureka”
Designer: Matt Taylor
Special Jury Recognition: “A Little Wisdom”
Designer: Adam Zhu
Excellence in Title Design
Winner: “Counterpart”
Director: Karin Fong
Special Jury Recognition: Godless
Director: John Likens
SXSW Special Awards
SXSW LUNA® Gamechanger Award – Narrative
Winner: “First Match”
Director: Olivia Newman
Special Jury Recognition: “Unlovable”
Director: Suzi Yoonessi
SXSW LUNA® Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary
Winner: “On Her Shoulders”
Director: Alexandria Bombach
Special Jury Recognition: “¡Las Sandinistas!”
Director: Jenny Murray
Louis Black “Lone Star” Award
Winner: “Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”
Director: Dana Adam Shapiro
SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Presented to: “Prospect”
Directors: Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell
Vimeo Staff Picks Award
Presented to: “Krista”
Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship
Presented to: Kristin Bye