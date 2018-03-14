Connect with us

Hao Wu’s People’s Republic of Desire & Jim Cummings’ Thunder Road Win SXSW’s Grand Jury Prizes

SXSW Thunder Road Winner

Film Award & Prize News

Hao Wu’s People’s Republic of Desire & Jim Cummings’ Thunder Road Win SXSW’s Grand Jury Prizes

Hao Wu’s People’s Republic of Desire & Jim Cummings’ Thunder Road Win SXSW’s Grand Jury Prizes

Published on

Two projects that we’ve been keeping tabs on in Hao Wu‘s People’s Republic of Desire (topped over What’s Up Doc? list for March as the most anticipated docu feature) and Jim CummingsThunder Road (which was our highest ranked male filmmaker with a film project debut on our most anticipated American indies for 2018) were handed the Grand Jury prizes in their respective Comp sections. There is a great narrative associated to Thunder Road: it serves as a brilliant proof of concept project as it was based on the Sundance Grand Jury prize winning short, and serves as a reminder that in this era, regardless of a small budget or limited means — that if you’ve got a great idea and a team of creative collaborators, you can make a feature film in the month of November and win a major film festival five months later. Also worth the mention are awards being handed out to First Match‘s Olivia Newman and Niljla Mu’min’s Jinn. Here are the winners.

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Feature Competition
Winner: Thunder Road

Special Jury Recognition For First Feature: “The New Romantic”
Director: Carly Stone

Special Jury Recognition for Writing: “Jinn”
Director/Screenwriter: Niljla Mu’min

Documentary Feature Competition
Winner: “People’s Republic of Desire”
Directors: Hao Wu

Special Jury Recognition for Best Cast: “This One’s For The Ladies”
Director: Gene Graham

Special Jury Recognition for Best Feminist Reconsideration of a Male Artist:
“Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable”
Director: Sasha Waters Freyer

Short Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Shorts
Winner: “Emergency”
Director: Carey Williams

Special Jury Recognition for Acting:
Actor: Shirley Chen from “Krista”

Documentary Shorts
Winner: “My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”
Director: Charlie Tyrell

Midnight Shorts
Winner: “Milk”
Director: Santiago Menghini

Animated Shorts
Winner: “Agua Viva”
Directors: Alexa Lim Haas

Special Jury Recognition: “Jeom”
Director: Kangmin Kim

Read More:SXSW Audience Awards 2017 Winners List: ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Dear White People’ Lead Honorees
Music Videos
Winner: “Second Hand Lovers”
Director: Oren Lavie

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Territory”
Director: The Blaze

Texas Shorts
Winner: “An Uncertain Future”
Director: Iliana Sosa & Chelsea Hernandez

Texas High School Shorts
Winner: “The Night I Lost My Favorite Jacket”
Director: Jenna Krumerman

Special Jury Recognition: “CCISD Strong”
Director: Sofia Rasmussen

Independent Episodics
Winner: “Beast”
Director: Ben Strang

Special Jury Recognition: “She’s the Ticket”
Director: Nadia Hallgren

SXSW Film Design Awards
Excellence in Poster Design
Winner: “The Gospel of Eureka”
Designer: Matt Taylor

Special Jury Recognition: “A Little Wisdom”
Designer: Adam Zhu

Excellence in Title Design
Winner: “Counterpart”
Director: Karin Fong

Special Jury Recognition: Godless
Director: John Likens

SXSW Special Awards

SXSW LUNA® Gamechanger Award – Narrative
Winner: “First Match”
Director: Olivia Newman

Special Jury Recognition: “Unlovable”
Director: Suzi Yoonessi

SXSW LUNA® Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary
Winner: “On Her Shoulders”

Director: Alexandria Bombach
Special Jury Recognition: “¡Las Sandinistas!”

Director: Jenny Murray
Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: “Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders”
Director: Dana Adam Shapiro

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Presented to: “Prospect”
Directors: Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell

Vimeo Staff Picks Award
Presented to: “Krista”

Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship
Presented to: Kristin Bye

Related Topics:, , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Award & Prize News

super8

Super 8: Trending

Andrea Pallaoro Hannah Review

Reviews

Hannah | Review
Samuel Maoz Foxtrot Review

Reviews

Foxtrot | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot: 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
Denis Cote Répertoire des villes disparues

Casting News

A Touch of Evil: Denis Côté Casts “Répertoire des villes disparues”
Top 10 Dylan Dempsey 2017

Annual Top Films Lists

Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 10 Films of 2017
Adoration Fabrice du Welz

Casting News

Gloria Meet Gioria: Fabrice Du Welz Finds Lead for “Adoration” (EXCLUSIVE)

Reviews

Mug (Twarz) | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival Review
Interview Lav Diaz - Season of the Devil

Interviews

Interview: Lav Diaz – Season of the Devil (Ang Panahon ng Halimaw)

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top