What's Up Doc? Hao Wu, Khalik Allah & Jenny Murray Top March Must See Doc List

Hao Wu, Khalik Allah & Jenny Murray

What’s Up Doc? Hao Wu, Khalik Allah & Jenny Murray Top March Must See Doc List

What’s Up Doc? Hao Wu, Khalik Allah & Jenny Murray Top March Must See Doc List

The year has already picked up significantly since Sundance, as eyes turn to this past weekend’s True/False, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals. Taking the new top spot of impending documentary releases is Hao Wu’s People’s Republic of Desire, where virtual relationships are slowly replacing actual human connections, and no country has been taken it to such an extreme as China. Produced by Wu with assistance from the Sundance Documentary Edit & Story Lab, it is slated for a SXSW premiere.

Khalik Allah (Field Niggas) contrasts between the prostitutes and churches of Jamaica in his sophomore docu Black Mother; described as “part film, part baptism”. Produced by Allah with grant support through Cinereach this is one of the few world premiere screenings at T/F.

Jenny Murray will have her feature film debut with ¡Las Sandinistas!, tracing the history and incomparable efforts of a band of Nicaraguan women during 1979’s Sandinista Revolution to the modern day, leading the country’s contemporary equality movements. Produced by Murray and Sarah Winshall with support from the Independent Television Service, the Independent Filmmaker Project, and Kickstarter.

Festival darling Sasha Waters Freyer (Chekhov for Children) is set to premiere Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable, the first feature documentary on the life and work of the titular photographer, who came to personify and transform three successive decades in American history. Produced by Freyer as Pieshake Pictures with financial support through Kickstarter, and co-produced and distributed by Submarine.

Jeremy Workman traces the steps and interactions of Matt Green in The World Before Your Feet, walking more than 8,000 miles through every block in New York City on an inexplicable journey laiden with unexpected personal discovery. Produced by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg.

Other titles that are in our sights include Morgan Neville’s (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) highly anticipated They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, examining Orson Welles’ unfinished final film, The Other Side of the Wind. Produced for Netflix by Korelan Matteson, Morgan Neville and Filip Jan Rymsza. Adam Bhala Lough explores the contemporary conflict between Antifa activists and the Alternative Right movement in Alt-Right: Age of Rage. Produced by Alex Needles and Greg Stewart through Alldayeveryday. Tony Zierra brings us Filmworker, a docu-portrait of actor-turned-assistant Leon Vitali’s relationship with film juggernaut Stanley Kubrick, highlighting the murky ins-and-outs of the creative process specifically for Eyes Wide Shut. Produced by Elizabeth Yoffe.

1
People’s Republic of Desire
Hao Wu
SXSW Premiere
#50
2
Black Mother
Khalik Allah
True/False Premiere
#11
3
¡Las Sandinistas!
Jenny Murray
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
4
Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable
Sasha Waters Freyer
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
5
The World Before Your Feet
Jeremy Workman
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
6
Chi-Town
Nick Budabin
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
7
The Gospel of Eureka
Michael Palmieri, Donal Mosher
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
8
Take Your Pills
Alison Klayman
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
9
TransMilitary
Gabriel Silverman, Fiona Dawson
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
10
Love, Gilda
Lisa D’Apolito
Tribeca Preem
⭑ New!
11
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Morgan Neville
Post Production
⭑ New!
12
Weed The People
Abby Epstein
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
13
Alt-Right
Adam Bhala Lough
SXSW Premiere
#61
14
This One’s For The Ladies
Gene Graham
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
15
Social Animals
Jonathan Ignatius Green
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
16
Between Two Worlds
Janus Metz
Post-Production
#29
17
The Bill Murray Stories
Tommy Avallone
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
18
The Man Who Stole Banksy
Marco Proserpio
Completed
#42
19
Charm City
Marilyn Ness
Post-Production
#47
20
Impeachment
Petra Costa
Post-Production
#48
21
Daughters of the Sexual Revolution
Dana Adam Shapiro
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
22
The Infiltrators
Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera
Post-Production
#49
23
They Fight
Andrew Renzi
Completed
#54
24
Filmworker (fka SK13)
Tony Zierra
Completed
#57
25
DeLorean
Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce
Post-Production
#58
26
Getting Over
Jason Charnick
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
27
Pandas
David Douglas, Drew Fellman
Post-Production
⭑ New!
28
Operation Odessa
Tiller Russell
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
29
Nossa Chape
Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist
SXSW Premiere
⭑ New!
30
Zappa
Alex Winter
Filming
⭑ New!
31
Mudflow
Cynthia Wade, Sasha Friedlander
Completed
#73
32
Untitled WWI Project
Peter Jackson
Post-Production
⭑ New!
33
Fahrenheit 11/9
Michael Moore
Filming
#51
34
Deadpan
Kirsten Johnson
Filming
#52
35
It’s a Hard Truth, Ain’t It
Madeleine Sackler
Post-Production
⭑ New!
36
The Blue Wall
Richard Rowley
Filming
#53
37
Born in China
Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang
Filming
#55
38
Billie
James Erskine
In Development
⭑ New!
39
The Pervert’s Guide To XXIst Century
Sophie Fiennes
Unknown
#56
40
Epicentro
Hubert Sauper
Filming
#59
41
Weinstein
Ursula MacFarlane
In Development
#60
42
Untitled Apollo Theater Doc
Roger Ross Williams
Filming
⭑ New!
43
Nordic Trips
Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard
Unknown
#62
44
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
Bill Ross, Turner Ross
In Development
#63
45
Nobody in This World is Better Than Us
Roberto Minervini
Post-Production
#64
46
Oh Moscow
Sally Potter
Unknown
#65
47
I Walk
Jørgen Leth
Unknown
⭑ New!
48
Freedom Fields
Naziha Arebi
Post-Production
#76
49
Warrior Women
Christina D. King, Elizabeth Castle
Post-Production
#77
50
Prophets of Rage
Karim Amer
Unknown
#67

Production

51
Ingmar Bergman – Legacy of a Defining Genius
Margarethe von Trotta, Felix Moeller
Filming
#68
52
Nocturne
Gianfranco Rosi
Filming
⭑ New!
53
Muhammad Ali
Ken Burns
Filming
⭑ New!
54
The Acali Experiment
Marcus Lindeen
Unknown
#70
55
Aleph
Iva Radivojevic
Filming
⭑ New!
56
El Gran Fellove
Matt Dillon
Completed
⭑ New!
57
Shannon Hoon
Danny Clinch
Post-Production
⭑ New!
58
Blackout
Alexander Porter, James George, Yasmin Elayat
Filming
⬆#72
59
Always in Season
Jacqueline Olive
Filming
#74
60
Facing the Dragon
Sedika Mojadidi
Filming
#75
61
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
Wim Wenders
Completed
#78
62
Untitled Religious Activism Documentary
Penny Lane
Filming
#79
63
Stray
Elizabeth Lo
Filming
#80
64
Taste of Sky
Michael Lei
Completed
#82
65
Forgiveness
Elizabeth Stopford
Filming
#83
66
United Skates
Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown
Post-Production
#84
67
Untitled Jennifer Laude Project
PJ Raval
Post-Production
#85
68
United Nations – The End of the Beginning
Lea Glob, Andreas Koefoed
In Development
#86
69
Untitled Agnes Varda Doc
Agnes Varda
Filming
⭑ New!
70
The Second Israel
Michale Boganim
In Development
#87
71
The Island
Anca Damian
Unknown
#88
72
The Scar
Noor Afshan Mirza, Brad Butler
Complete
#89
73
Cain, Abel & The Cowgirl
Dina Amer
Unknown
#90
74
Maradona
Asif Kapadia
Filming
91
75
Staring Through the Glass
Seamus Murphy
Production
#92
76
La Société de Spectacle
Göran Hugo Olsson, Sophie Vuković
Unknown
#93
77
I Die
Erik Poppe
Unknown
#94
78
Hello Ladies
Deborah Stratman
Unknown
#95
79
XY Chelsea
Tim Travers Hawkins
Filming
#96
80
Untitled Marion Stokes Project
Matt Wolf
Post-Production
#97
81
Golden Dawn Girls
Havard Bustnes
Complete
⭑ New!
82
Untitled Hollywood Sexual Assault Project
Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering
Filming
#99
83
Untitled Velvet Underground Project
Todd Haynes
 Filming
⭑ New!
84
A Comedian In A Syrian Tragedy
Rami Farah
Post-Production
#100
85
Phantom Cowboys
Daniel Patrick Carbone
Post-Production
⭑ New!
86
Untitled Whitney Houston Documentary
Kevin MacDonald
Filming
⭑ New!
87
Diamond, Silver & Gold
Jason Kohn
Filming
⭑ New!
88
The Hottest August
Brett Story
Post-Production
⭑ New!
89
Untitled Syrian Families Film
Megan Mylan
Filming
⭑ New!
90
Untitled TMAC Documentary Project
Ellen Kuras
In Development
⭑ New!
91
Untitled Edward Munch Doc
Joachim Trier
Filming
⭑ New!
92
Enemies of the State
Sonia Kennebeck
In Development
⭑ New!
93
The Feeling of Being Watched
Assia Boundaoui
Filming
⭑ New!
94
Hazing
Byron Hurt
In Development
⭑ New!
95
Louisiana Justice
Tom Casciato
In Development
⭑ New!
96
Made in Boise
Beth Aala
Filming
⭑ New!
97
Netizens
Cynthia Lowen
Filming
⭑ New!
98
Slaves Among Us
Daffodil Altan, Andrés Cediel
Filming
⭑ New!
99
Magnitsky, Act II
Andrei Nekrasov
Filming
⭑ New!
100
Goodbye, Fat Larry
Alix Lambert
Filming
⭑ New!

Matthew Roe is a Baltimore-based film critic and theorist, and award-winning founder of the independent production company Heaven's Fire Films. He writes the dedicated horror film column "Psycho Pompous" for Under the Radar, the film theory column "Anarchic Cinema" for Film Inquiry, and movie reviews for The Critical Movie Critics and Film Threat. He also writes the bi-monthly What's Up Doc? for IONCINEMA.com.

