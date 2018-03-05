What’s Up Doc? Hao Wu, Khalik Allah & Jenny Murray Top March Must See Doc List

The year has already picked up significantly since Sundance, as eyes turn to this past weekend’s True/False, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals. Taking the new top spot of impending documentary releases is Hao Wu’s People’s Republic of Desire, where virtual relationships are slowly replacing actual human connections, and no country has been taken it to such an extreme as China. Produced by Wu with assistance from the Sundance Documentary Edit & Story Lab, it is slated for a SXSW premiere.

(Field Niggas) contrasts between the prostitutes and churches of Jamaica in his sophomore docu Black Mother ; described as “part film, part baptism”. Produced by Allah with grant support through Cinereach this is one of the few world premiere screenings at T/F.

Jenny Murray will have her feature film debut with ¡Las Sandinistas!, tracing the history and incomparable efforts of a band of Nicaraguan women during 1979’s Sandinista Revolution to the modern day, leading the country’s contemporary equality movements. Produced by Murray and Sarah Winshall with support from the Independent Television Service, the Independent Filmmaker Project, and Kickstarter.

Festival darling Sasha Waters Freyer (Chekhov for Children) is set to premiere Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable, the first feature documentary on the life and work of the titular photographer, who came to personify and transform three successive decades in American history. Produced by Freyer as Pieshake Pictures with financial support through Kickstarter, and co-produced and distributed by Submarine.

Jeremy Workman traces the steps and interactions of Matt Green in The World Before Your Feet, walking more than 8,000 miles through every block in New York City on an inexplicable journey laiden with unexpected personal discovery. Produced by Workman and executive produced by Jesse Eisenberg.

Other titles that are in our sights include Morgan Neville’s (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) highly anticipated They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, examining Orson Welles’ unfinished final film, The Other Side of the Wind. Produced for Netflix by Korelan Matteson, Morgan Neville and Filip Jan Rymsza. Adam Bhala Lough explores the contemporary conflict between Antifa activists and the Alternative Right movement in Alt-Right: Age of Rage. Produced by Alex Needles and Greg Stewart through Alldayeveryday. Tony Zierra brings us Filmworker, a docu-portrait of actor-turned-assistant Leon Vitali’s relationship with film juggernaut Stanley Kubrick, highlighting the murky ins-and-outs of the creative process specifically for Eyes Wide Shut. Produced by Elizabeth Yoffe.

# Film Title Filmmaker(s) Status Last Month’s Ranking 1 People’s Republic of Desire Hao Wu SXSW Premiere ⬆ #50 2 Black Mother Khalik Allah True/False Premiere ⬆ #11 3 ¡Las Sandinistas! Jenny Murray SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 4 Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable Sasha Waters Freyer SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 5 The World Before Your Feet Jeremy Workman SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 6 Chi-Town Nick Budabin SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 7 The Gospel of Eureka Michael Palmieri, Donal Mosher SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 8 Take Your Pills Alison Klayman SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 9 TransMilitary Gabriel Silverman, Fiona Dawson SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 10 Love, Gilda Lisa D’Apolito Tribeca Preem ⭑ New! 11 They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead Morgan Neville Post Production ⭑ New! 12 Weed The People Abby Epstein SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 13 Alt-Right Adam Bhala Lough SXSW Premiere ⬆ #61 14 This One’s For The Ladies Gene Graham SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 15 Social Animals Jonathan Ignatius Green SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 16 Between Two Worlds Janus Metz Post-Production ⬆ #29 17 The Bill Murray Stories Tommy Avallone SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 18 The Man Who Stole Banksy Marco Proserpio Completed ⬆ #42 19 Charm City Marilyn Ness Post-Production ⬆ #47 20 Impeachment Petra Costa Post-Production ⬆ #48 21 Daughters of the Sexual Revolution Dana Adam Shapiro SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 22 The Infiltrators Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera Post-Production ⬆ #49 23 They Fight Andrew Renzi Completed ⬆ #54 24 Filmworker (fka SK13) Tony Zierra Completed ⬆ #57 25 DeLorean Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce Post-Production ⬆ #58 26 Getting Over Jason Charnick SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 27 Pandas David Douglas, Drew Fellman Post-Production ⭑ New! 28 Operation Odessa Tiller Russell SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 29 Nossa Chape Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist SXSW Premiere ⭑ New! 30 Zappa Alex Winter Filming ⭑ New! 31 Mudflow Cynthia Wade, Sasha Friedlander Completed ⬆ #73 32 Untitled WWI Project Peter Jackson Post-Production ⭑ New! 33 Fahrenheit 11/9 Michael Moore Filming ⬆ #51 34 Deadpan Kirsten Johnson Filming ⬆ #52 35 It’s a Hard Truth, Ain’t It Madeleine Sackler Post-Production ⭑ New! 36 The Blue Wall Richard Rowley Filming ⬆ #53 37 Born in China Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang Filming ⬆ #55 38 Billie James Erskine In Development ⭑ New! 39 The Pervert’s Guide To XXIst Century Sophie Fiennes Unknown ⬆ #56 40 Epicentro Hubert Sauper Filming ⬆ #59 41 Weinstein Ursula MacFarlane In Development ⬆ #60 42 Untitled Apollo Theater Doc Roger Ross Williams Filming ⭑ New! 43 Nordic Trips Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard Unknown ⬆ #62 44 Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets Bill Ross, Turner Ross In Development ⬆ #63 45 Nobody in This World is Better Than Us Roberto Minervini Post-Production ⬆ #64 46 Oh Moscow Sally Potter Unknown ⬆ #65 47 I Walk Jørgen Leth Unknown ⭑ New! 48 Freedom Fields Naziha Arebi Post-Production ⬆ #76 49 Warrior Women Christina D. King, Elizabeth Castle Post-Production ⬆ #77 50 Prophets of Rage Karim Amer Unknown ⬆ #67

Legend:

⭑ New to Chart

⬄ No Change

⬆ Position Increase

⬇ Position Drop

Production

# Film Title Filmmaker(s) Status Last Month’s Ranking 51 Ingmar Bergman – Legacy of a Defining Genius Margarethe von Trotta, Felix Moeller Filming ⬆ #68 52 Nocturne Gianfranco Rosi Filming ⭑ New! 53 Muhammad Ali Ken Burns Filming ⭑ New! 54 The Acali Experiment Marcus Lindeen Unknown ⬆ #70 55 Aleph Iva Radivojevic Filming ⭑ New! 56 El Gran Fellove Matt Dillon Completed ⭑ New! 57 Shannon Hoon Danny Clinch Post-Production ⭑ New! 58 Blackout Alexander Porter, James George, Yasmin Elayat Filming ⬆#72 59 Always in Season Jacqueline Olive Filming ⬆ #74 60 Facing the Dragon Sedika Mojadidi Filming ⬆ #75 61 Pope Francis: A Man of His Word Wim Wenders Completed ⬆ #78 62 Untitled Religious Activism Documentary Penny Lane Filming ⬆ #79 63 Stray Elizabeth Lo Filming ⬆ #80 64 Taste of Sky Michael Lei Completed ⬆ #82 65 Forgiveness Elizabeth Stopford Filming ⬆ #83 66 United Skates Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown Post-Production ⬆ #84 67 Untitled Jennifer Laude Project PJ Raval Post-Production ⬆ #85 68 United Nations – The End of the Beginning Lea Glob, Andreas Koefoed In Development ⬆ #86 69 Untitled Agnes Varda Doc Agnes Varda Filming ⭑ New! 70 The Second Israel Michale Boganim In Development ⬆ #87 71 The Island Anca Damian Unknown ⬆ #88 72 The Scar Noor Afshan Mirza, Brad Butler Complete ⬆ #89 73 Cain, Abel & The Cowgirl Dina Amer Unknown ⬆ #90 74 Maradona Asif Kapadia Filming ⬆ 91 75 Staring Through the Glass Seamus Murphy Production ⬆ #92 76 La Société de Spectacle Göran Hugo Olsson, Sophie Vuković Unknown ⬆ #93 77 I Die Erik Poppe Unknown ⬆ #94 78 Hello Ladies Deborah Stratman Unknown ⬆ #95 79 XY Chelsea Tim Travers Hawkins Filming ⬆ #96 80 Untitled Marion Stokes Project Matt Wolf Post-Production ⬆ #97 81 Golden Dawn Girls Havard Bustnes Complete ⭑ New! 82 Untitled Hollywood Sexual Assault Project Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering Filming ⬆ #99 83 Untitled Velvet Underground Project Todd Haynes Filming ⭑ New! 84 A Comedian In A Syrian Tragedy Rami Farah Post-Production ⬆ #100 85 Phantom Cowboys Daniel Patrick Carbone Post-Production ⭑ New! 86 Untitled Whitney Houston Documentary Kevin MacDonald Filming ⭑ New! 87 Diamond, Silver & Gold Jason Kohn Filming ⭑ New! 88 The Hottest August Brett Story Post-Production ⭑ New! 89 Untitled Syrian Families Film Megan Mylan Filming ⭑ New! 90 Untitled TMAC Documentary Project Ellen Kuras In Development ⭑ New! 91 Untitled Edward Munch Doc Joachim Trier Filming ⭑ New! 92 Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck In Development ⭑ New! 93 The Feeling of Being Watched Assia Boundaoui Filming ⭑ New! 94 Hazing Byron Hurt In Development ⭑ New! 95 Louisiana Justice Tom Casciato In Development ⭑ New! 96 Made in Boise Beth Aala Filming ⭑ New! 97 Netizens Cynthia Lowen Filming ⭑ New! 98 Slaves Among Us Daffodil Altan, Andrés Cediel Filming ⭑ New! 99 Magnitsky, Act II Andrei Nekrasov Filming ⭑ New! 100 Goodbye, Fat Larry Alix Lambert Filming ⭑ New!

