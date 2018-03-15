Interview: James Wilks – Louie Psihoyos’ The Game Changers

After the heavily trophied The Cove (2009) and his Mission Impossible styled eco-thriller Racing Extinction (2015), docu-helmer Louie Psihoyos once again takes aim at industry. Preeming at Sundance with a follow international showing at Berlin, The Game Changers tackles myths and falsehoods of the food industry with a fact filled showcase on how plant-based champion athletes are outperforming their meat-eating rivals. Targeting a blue collar-ish and jock mentality/culture audience, by way of the charismatic former UFC fighter James Wilks and several recognizable talking heads, Psihoyos makes the case that health and planetary problems could be fixed with making a switch with what one ingests.

With his Alan Rickman-like narrative voice of reason, The Game Changers sees Wilks become his own guinea pig, and he quickly learns through science and a cast of very fit individuals that a change of diet extends well beyond fitness and well-being — what is good for the tummy is good for a sustainable planet and for the animal rights. I had the chance to sit down with Wilks to discuss his direct involvement on the project, key strategies, players and takeaways from what will hopefully be a game-changer forward-momentum type docu.