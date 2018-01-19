Connect with us
Bridey Elliott Clara's Ghost

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #3. Bridey Elliott (Clara’s Ghost)

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #3. Bridey Elliott (Clara’s Ghost)

Published on

Eric Lavallee: Name me three of your favorite “2017 discoveries”.
Bridey Elliott: Columbo, the tv show.
Orange Juice, the band
Ram Dass, the guru

Lavallee: Being well-versed in different shades/grades of funny, I’d like to know how you decided on the film’s comedic tone for Clara’s Ghost — did you borrow, adhere to certain tropes from specific genre film items, or is this derived from or an extension from what we imagine could be an Elliott family funny bone.
Elliott: The comedic tone is largely inspired by Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, in which the characters are joking around and getting drunk , but also completely unraveling and callously opening up huge wounds at the same time. The jokes themselves are authentic to the Elliott gang, but the slow eruption that it’s causing within each character is where the drama and balance of tone lies.

Bridey Elliott Clara's Ghost

Lavallee: Besides practicality and well, microbudget filmmaking, could you discuss the choice of using your family home as your principle location in terms of color palette, or specific shot listing, Connecticut occult folklore or even how it informed performances.
Elliott: More than anything the first thing I knew was that I wanted to shoot a movie at my parents house. It’s wonderfully Victorian and my parents are such gothic antique hounds that each room is like a museum of different artifacts, paintings, and tapestries they’ve collected over the years. A lot of antiques that are featured in the film, I’ve been fascinated/ frightened by since I was a little girl. It was fun to use objects that gave me nightmares as a kid. A lot of portraits painted by my father are used as well, many people don’t know, but he’s a wonderful water color painter. The ghost character is based on a real woman who lived in the house so a lot of the story was influenced by the houses’ history.

Click to expand!

Bridey Elliott Clara's Ghost

 

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Psihoyos Greene Greenfield

Features

What’s Up Doc? Top 100: Park City, Psihoyos, Greene & Greenfield Launch 2018 Doc Season
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Paul Verhoeven Blessed Virgin

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #3. Paul Verhoeven’s Blessed Virgin
Pedro Costa The Daughters of Fire

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #98. Pedro Costa’s The Daughters of Fire
Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #2. Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built
Leos Carax Annette

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #4. Leos Carax’s Annette
the-conversation
To Top