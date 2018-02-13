Video: François Ozon’s Double Lover (L’Amant double) – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Released in France back in May of last year, The Cohen Media Group folks are hoping for some Valentine specialty box office love for this zesty role reversal thriller from François Ozon. This is a snip-it footage of pre press conference arrival that I took for Double Lover (L’Amant double) starring Marine Vacth, Jérémie Renier, Jacqueline Bisset, Myriam Boyer and Dominique Reymond.
Here is the synopsis: Chloé, who works as a guard at a museum in Paris, seeks to shore up her resiliency and enters psychoanalysis. In Paul Meyer, the sensitive patient finds a caring psychiatrist who helps her overcome bouts with depression. Following the end of the treatment, both realize that they have fallen in love. A new chapter begins for Chloé when she and Paul move in together… …yet Chloé soon comes to believe that Paul is keeping a secret. She impulsively visits another psychiatrist, Louis Delord. Spiraling emotional and sexual stakes will push all three of them to extremes, forcing Chloé to take action in order to solve a mystery and save herself.
