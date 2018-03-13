Connect with us

Video: Tim Wardle's Three Identical Strangers | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

The film’s chosen title sums up the “distance” between its triplet protagonists and not necessarily gross ethical misconduct, Three Identical Strangers nonetheless presents the human genome as joyous, no better story pulled from the headline un-fairytale. Tim Wardle‘s docu-debut is two tiered and for this reviewer tonally felt akin to the visual template of Bart Layton’s The Imposter, and with reason – as it came from the same producer team. Day 2 at the Sundance Film Fest provided the fest’s fiction is stranger than the truth offering and we here on the site have a strict policy of avoiding spoilers, and we happy to go into this docu knowing next to nothing. If you want to keep an element of surprise, come back to the post screening video post-viewing. NEON landed North American rights to the doc and CNN Films will have U.S. broadcast rights – so this will be unveiled sometime this year.

 

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

