Video: Tim Wardle’s Three Identical Strangers | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

The film’s chosen title sums up the “distance” between its triplet protagonists and not necessarily gross ethical misconduct, Three Identical Strangers nonetheless presents the human genome as joyous, no better story pulled from the headline un-fairytale. Tim Wardle‘s docu-debut is two tiered and for this reviewer tonally felt akin to the visual template of Bart Layton’s The Imposter, and with reason – as it came from the same producer team. Day 2 at the Sundance Film Fest provided the fest’s fiction is stranger than the truth offering and we here on the site have a strict policy of avoiding spoilers, and we happy to go into this docu knowing next to nothing. If you want to keep an element of surprise, come back to the post screening video post-viewing. NEON landed North American rights to the doc and CNN Films will have U.S. broadcast rights – so this will be unveiled sometime this year.