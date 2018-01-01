Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #95. Eran Kolirin’s Let it Be Morning

Let it Be Morning

Israeli director Eran Kolirin returns to topical provocations with his fourth feature Let It Be Morning, which is based on the 2006 novel by Sayed Kashua, and explores the difficulty of being Palestinian and having Israeli citizenship. Kolirin became an immediate director of note following his 2007 debut The Band’s Visit, which won the Heart Throb Jury Prize out of Un Certain Regard at Cannes and a host of festival and critical praise later that year. He followed that up in 2011 with The Exchange, and his third feature, 2016’s Beyond the Mountains and Hills, a politically charged family dysfunction drama, also premiered out of Un Certain Regard.

Release Date/Prediction: Kolirin began casting Let It Be Morning in mid-2017, with a production date of February 2018 announced. His 2011 film The Exchange competed in Venice, and we would expect Let It Be Morning to follow suit.