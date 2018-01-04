Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #26. Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale

The Nightingale

Responsible for one of the most successful debuts over the past decade with 2014’s The Babadook (read ★★★★ review), Australia’s Jennifer Kent is ready with her sophomore film, The Nightingale. A revenge thriller set in 1825 Tasmania, a young woman convict, seeking vengeance for her slain family, takes an Aboriginal male outcast under her wing and runs into unexpected trouble. Shot in Tasmania, Kent enlisted the services of Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Damon Herriman, Ewen Leslie, Harry Greenwood, Djuki Mala, Baykali Ganambarr and Magnolia Maymuru. Kent reteams with Jed Kurzel who since writing the score for The Babadook, has been working on larger studio projects.

Release Date/Prediction: Kent’s The Babadook premiered in the Midnight program at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Considering her established relationship with the fest, we expected her to bow in the Premieres program this year, but the team might be looking towards the Aussie friendly Croisette to unveil #2.