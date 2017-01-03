Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 92. Agusti Villaronga’s Uncertain Glory

Uncertain Glory

Director: Agusti Villaronga

Writer: Agusti Villaronga, Coral Cruz

Mallorcan director Agusti Villaronga is perhaps best known amongst cinephiles for his 1986 debut, In a Glass Cage, a provocative melodrama featuring a pedophile in an iron lung. Mounting new projects every several years, Villaronga has become more prolific as of late, perhaps thanks the awards glory bestowed on his 2010 film Black Bread which won nine Goya awards and was submitted as Spain’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film. Having debuted The King of Havana in 2015, Villaronga tackles a classic Spanish text by Joan Sales, adapting his 1956 novel Uncertain Glory, which is considered one of the best texts about the Spanish Civil War, told through the eyes of three different youths, each in love with the same woman. The cast also features Terele Pavez, who often appears in the films of Alex de la Iglesia.

Cast: Oriol Pla, Terele Pavez, Juan Diego

Production Co./Producer(s): Spiro Films (Eitan Mansuri).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Following the art-house success of In a Glass Cage, Villaronga competed in Cannes with 1988’s equally offbeat Moon Child (which features Lisa Gerrard and will finally get a proper Blu-ray/DVD release courtesy of Cult Epics in the coming year), and 2000’s well-received The Sea competed in Berlin. Uncertain Glory sounds like it will allow Villaronga to travel the international festival circuit, but as the project is currently listed as premiering in Spain in March of 2017 (and apparently bypassing Berlin), we have to hope it will appear at TIFF most likely for a North American premiere.