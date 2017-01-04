Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 80. Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais’ Birthmarked

Birthmarked

Director: Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais

Writer: Marc Tulin

Quebecois anglo helmer Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais won Best New Narrative Director at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival for his debut Whitewash starring Thomas Haden Church. The actor turned director reunites with screenwriter Marc Tulin for comedy Birthmarked, set in Montreal, featuring Matthew Goode and Toni Collette as scientist who quit their university jobs in 1977 to embark on a revolutionary experiment regarding nature vs. nurture by raising three children contrary to what their genetic make-up would indicate regarding personality.

Cast: Matthew Goode, Toni Collette, Fionnula Flanagan, Michael Smiley, Suzanne Clement

Production Co./Producer(s): Item 7 (Pierre Even), Parallel Film Production (Susan Mullen).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: With filming underway in Montreal, we’d expect Birthmarked to receive a lofty world premiere out of Toronto this fall.