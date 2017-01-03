Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 85. Guillaume Nicloux’s Confines of the World

Confines of the World

Director: Guillaume Nicloux

Writer: Jerome Beaujour

The fast paced Guillaume Nicloux (who has premiered a new film project in succession from 2012 to 2016) embarks on an ambitious WWII project, Confines of the World, adapted from Erwan Bergot’s “Commando Vandenberghe: Le Pirate du Delta by scribe Jerome Beaujour (who worked in Nicloux’s version of The Nun, based on a novel by Denis Diderot and initially filmed by Jacques Rivette in 1966). Notably, this is Nicloux’s third feature in a row to feature Gerard Depardieu (following Valley of Love and The End), and promises to be one of the director’s most ambitious projects as it follows the life of a military chief during the 1940 Indochina war and his affair with a Vietnamese woman.

Cast: Gerard Depardieu, Gaspard Ulliel.

Production Co./Producer(s): Les Films du Worso (Sylvie Pialat), LGM Cinema (Jean-Baptiste Dupont, Cyril Colbeau-Justin).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Nicloux has competed on several major platforms, including Locarno (1992’s Dirty Life), but started to receive international attention following a Jury Award for 2014’s The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq at Tribeca. He also competed in 2013 Berlin with a remake of The Nun and in 2015 Cannes with Valley of Love, both starring Isabelle Huppert. Gaspard Ulliel will be leaving the set of Benoit Jacquot’s Eva to begin filming Confines of the World in April. While he was in the Forum sidebar at Berlin 2016 with The End, it’s hard to say if Nicloux will be ready for a 2017 premiere, unless he taps into Venice for the first time. Otherwise, we’re expecting a return to Berlin or Cannes in 2018.