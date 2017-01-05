Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #55. Margarethe von Trotta’s The Odd Couple

The Odd Couple

Director: Margarethe von Trotta

Writer: Pamela Katz

The German New Wave’s Margarethe von Trotta is set to embark on her first comedy with The Odd Couple, which focuses on two women sharing a loft despite their problematic sexual/romantic ties to the man they both used to be married to. Experimentation with a goat has also been mentioned in early descriptions. Penned by von Trotta’s usual scribe Pamela Katz, the film will star Katja Riemann and Barbara Sukowa, both muses of the director who have both been headlining her features for quite some time.

Cast: Katja Riemann, Barbara Sukowa

Production Co./Producer(s): Hiemat Film.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Listed as being in pre-production with filming potentially taking place in early 2017, we’re assuming TIFF would be a logical platform for von Trotta (where 2012’s Hannah Arendt premiered). Her last feature, The Misplaced World premiered in a Berlin sidebar in 2015 (she last competed there with 1983’s Sheer Madness), but historically von Trotta has received the most awards success out of Venice, having won the Golden Lion in 1981 for Marianne & Juliane (she has competed twice in Cannes, 1986 and 1988). We expect her to have the feature ready for 2017 as von Trotta is also readying a documentary project on Ingmar Bergman for 2018.