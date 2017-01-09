Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #9. Sergei Loznitsa’s A Gentle Creature

A Gentle Creature

Director: Sergei Loznitsa

Writer: Sergei Loznitsa

Having completed three documentaries, plus several documentary shorts since his 2012 sophomore narrative feature In the Fog, Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa has at last commenced with a third fiction project, A Gentle Creature, adapted from a short story by Fyodor Dostoevsky, the same story which previously inspired notable films by Robert Bresson (A Gentle Woman, 1969), Aleksandr Borisov (Krotkaya, 1960). Updated for a contemporary climate, it tells the story of a woman who receives a package from a prison, the same one she had sent to her husband but returned for unexplained reasons. What transpires in her quest against injustice doesn’t promise to be very gentle at all.

Cast: Not available.

Production Co./Producer(s): Arte France Cinema (Olivier Pere), Slot Machine, Graniet Film BV.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: In November, Loznitsa confirmed he was finishing the editing process on A Gentle Creature. Considering his last two narrative features premiered in the Cannes main competition (My Joy in 2010; In the Fog in 2012), we assume to see his latest pop up there as well.