Top 200 Most Anticipated Films for 2014: #10. Richard Linklater’s Boyhood

Boyhood

Director: Richard Linklater

Writer: Linklater

Producers: Cathleen Sutherland and Anne Walker-McBay

U.S. Distributor: IFC Films

Cast: Ellar Salmon, Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette

A nod to Truffaut’s Antoine Doinel creation and a wink to 7-up series from a filmmaker who arguably might have given us his career best just last year with the third chapter in Celine and Jesse saga, perhaps in some parallel manner, Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight might have been the test run for what might be one hell of an anthropological dozen year film experiment. Production commenced way back in 2002, so as much as we look forward in seeing three people age before our eyes, and before its unveiling at Sundance, what we were most curious in seeing was how Linklater might have embraced different technologies and how he framed, shifted positions narratively speaking. According to Hawke, the acting is in a league of its own, but some of us felt that the film itself came across like an awkward teen. Nonetheless, Boyhood is a movie event.

Gist: This tells a story of a divorced couple (Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette) trying to raise their young son (Ellar Salmon). The story follows the boy for twelve years, from first grade at age 6 through 12th grade at age 17-18, and examines his relationship with his parents as he grows.

Release Date: A last minute Sundance inclusion was followed by the official unveiling in Berlin Film Fest. This should be theatrically release at some point this year.