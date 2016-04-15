Maximum Sentence: McCaul Lombardi & Crew Get Paroled for Porterfield’s “Soller’s Point”

McCaul Lombardi (who’ll be on the Croisette in the featured Andrea Arnold’s American Honey quartet comprised of Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf and Arielle Holmes) will topline and Tashiana Washington (Gimme the Loot), recording Artist Breezay and veteran actor James Belushi (who’ll next be seen in Katie Says Goodbye) are part of the make-up of indie Baltimore based helmer Matt Porterfield‘s Soller’s Point. The announcement made by the filmmaker via social medias certainly signals that production is due to begin shortly on the highly anticipated final film in what is called loosely-formed trilogy. This is being produced by Ryan Zacarias (Entertainment), Jordan Mintzer, and Steve Holmgren.

Gist: Serving parole on detention in his father’s house, an ex-offender finds the adjustment to society and the workforce more difficult than the confines of home.

Worth Noting: In between features, Porterfield produced the Berlin International Film Festival preemd short, Take What You Can Carry (excerpt below).

Do We Care?: A cinema that reminds us of Tim Sutton’s output, we wouldn’t be all that surprised if Porterfield’s fourth feature feels more compact, maybe more scripted than Putty Hill and/or I Used to Be Darker. This is something to watch for in American micro indie cinema in 2017.