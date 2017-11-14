Connect with us
David & Nathan Zellner's Damsel

Festival Predictions

2018 Sundance Film Festival Predictions: David & Nathan Zellner’s Damsel

We incorrectly labeled this guesstimate as dropping in 2017 and to be frank, we’re a bit surprised that it didn’t shore up at the Venice Film Festival apres Robert Pattinson (a significant go to player for the more difficult Euro-centric and American indie material) went to Cannes with Safdie Bros. Good Time. This only confirms that the film might have gone through a more arduous post-production phase than their Sundance preem Goliath (2008), Kid-Thing (2012) and Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter combined, or perhaps producers felt a Sundance preem might help better position the film for the market. Aside from some creative credits being clarified, very little in terms of updates have been offered on David and Nathan Zellner’s Damsel. Shot in Utah/Oregon back in August of 2016, Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Joseph Billingiere and the bros. are credited as the film’s top players. Tonally, we expect this western to feature a certain level of absurdity, and the look and setting to be memorable one with some choice folks in the creative departments: in cinematographer Adam Stone (Loving) and production designer Scott Kuzio (David Lowery’s Old Man and the Gun).

Gist: Written by the Zellner bros., this is about a businessman (Pattinson) who travels West to join his fiancée (Wasikowska) in the mountains.

Production Co./Producers: Chris Ohlson, David Zellner and Nathan Zellner

Prediction: U.S. Dramatic Competition followed by Berlin Film Festival showing.

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available. TBD (domestic). TBD (international)

 

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

7 Comments
  • nickmandel

    Very excited to see this. Mia Wasikowska is an amazing actress, Robert Pattinson is really coming into his own post-Twilight, and I loved the Zellner’s “Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter”. Great sounding combination.

      • nickmandel

        SO true. I really was impressed by “The Eyes of My Mother”, and I’m a Ryu Murakami fan, too, so when I read about “Piercing” I began to salivate. As far as Wasikowska, she also has signed up for Mia Hanson-Love’s first english speaking film. I’ve seen 4 of Love’s films, I think she’s becoming a real force – looking forward to that one, too.

        • Kudos for your cinephilia. Love has got a couple of projects in the works. In my books Things to Come is a masterwork. Forgive the pun, L’avenir is bright in her case.

          • nickmandel

            Yeah, “Things to Come” IS a masterwork – very special film. Love has really impressed me, as far as I’m concerned she will definitely be a big part of the future of cinema. She has her own vision and somehow is able to strike the perfect balance of deep insight without an ounce of pretension. Still haven’t seen “All Is Forgiven”, but all her other films have knocked me out.

          • Father of my Children …. learning it was a biopic-ish after the fact…..added further depth to this depressive character study. And what I like about Things to Come…..might be a perfect companion piece to her hubby’s Summer Hours.

          • nickmandel

            I didn’t know the biopic-ish aspect, the film had a powerful impact on me as it was – straight to the gut. “Summer Hours” is still my favorite Assayas film. I can see where Love probably learned a lot from him, but I actually find myself looking more forward to her next film than his. There’s something about her vision that I feel very close to, a personal connection – it inspires me.

