2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 3: Bong Joon-Ho Has No Pet Peeve’s with Okja

He first hit the Croisette with another “creature movie” in 2006 with the Directors’ Fortnight included The Host, and after showings of Tokyo! (2008) and Mother (2009) in the Un Certain Regard, Bong Joon-ho has finally cracked the official competition with Okja. Judging by this mornings quick read of what critics are saying (not about the stop and start glitch and the Netflix jeers) it looks like this could be a surprise hit — however perhaps still not enough to sway Jury President Pedro Almodovar.

Reteaming with Tilda Swinton after their collab on Snowpiercer, this features a yummy performance from Jake Gyllenhaal and centers around Ahn Seo-hyun with the involvement of Lily Collins and Paul Dano. Check back later today as more grades come in for this one, as well as Jupiter’s Moon and the first reactions to Ruben Ostlund’s The Square. Make sure to click on the grid below for a larger version.