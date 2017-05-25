2017 Cannes Critics’ Panel Day 9: Sergei Loznitsa Seeks Justice with A Gentle Creature

Connect with us

With the competition coming to a close, one stand out filmmaker who has been supported by the fest but has yet to land any prizes is Ukrainian helmer Sergei Loznitsa. 2010’s My Joy was the road trip from hell, and 2012’s In the Fog was the catch 22 from hell, so what were to happen if you combine the two? You perhaps get the allegorical, fairytale like, socio-political film that is A Gentle Creature.

Having double dipped in 2014 with Bridges of Sarajevo and Maidan, his third fictional feature inspired by a Dostoyevsky short story enlarges the sense of incarceration beyond prison bars. Our critics panel was divided into the “da” and “net” camps. Here is the most recent grid update below. Click on the grid below for a larger version. Tomorrow: We get the grades for our last three films from the nineteen.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

