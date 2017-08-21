Connect with us

Video: Michel Franco – April’s Daughter (Las hijas de abril) – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

While some could say he was relegated or took a step down from the prestige of the Official Comp, the Cannes Film Festival has been especially kind to Michel Franco. We discovered him in the Directors’ Fortnight back in 2009, but it was the Un Certain Regard section winning After Lucia that put him in the spotlight and the stars aligned when Tim Roth became a creative collaborator, first by acting in 2015’s Chronic and following this by producing his 2017 film. April’s Daughter offers a Emma Suarez in top form and only confirms Franco prowess in the cinema from Mexico. Here is the world premiere presentation mostly in Spanish with From Afar helmer Lorenzo Vigas present with the entire cast.

