Connect with us

Audio Interview: Adina Pintilie – Touch Me Not | 2018 Golden Bear Winner

Interview Adina Pintilie Touch Me Not

Interviews

Audio Interview: Adina Pintilie – Touch Me Not | 2018 Golden Bear Winner

Audio Interview: Adina Pintilie – Touch Me Not | 2018 Golden Bear Winner

Published on

Adhering to a framework that borrows from her documentary and experimental background, Romanian filmmaker Adina Pintilie‘s first foray into fiction explores our own insecurities about sexuality, and how in turn, we mask or conceal our needs, wants and desires. Anointed with the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Bear winning Touch Me Not underlines the need for connectivity, reminding us that the fulfilment of our sexual fantasies occurs when one body works with another with a commentary on how the normative perception that human’s lives are mostly influenced by their sexual relationships; a perception that leads to the conclusion that body is a “wall” that individual most protect at any cost.

Touch Me Not is an invitation to communicate more freely with the body and what makes this film so compelling is its radical approach as it adorned with body forms that are atypical in cinema. Better than any Dove campaign, viewers are challenged to confront their own definitions of beauty. Bringing a new discourse in the revision and deconstruction of the aesthetic relationship with body and sex, during my roundtable interview with the filmmaker, I was mostly curious about the psychoanalytical inspiration behind the film, the notion of beauty as represented within Touch Me Not and its definition with contemporary society.

Worth noting: Her next project with the working title of The Death and the Maiden takes a look at a power couple and their relationship over an extended period of time and focuses on the impact of time and the subjective memory.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Amir Ganjavie, a Ph.D. in communication and culture, is a Toronto-based writer, cultural citric, festival director, community activist and filmmaker. Fascinated by the issue of alternative and utopian space in modern urban settings and cinema, Amir has published several articles on utopia and two books, one on utopia (Le rôle de la pensée utopique dans l’aménagement des villes de demain) and the other on walkable neighbourhoods (Pour une ville qui marche). He has recently co-edited two special volumes on Iranian cinema for film International and Asian Cinema and edited a Humanities of the Other: An essay collection on the Dardanne Brothers (in Persian). Aside from academia, he writes for MovieMaker, Filmint, Mubi, Senses of Cinema, Offscreen and Brightlight. Amir is very active in the community. He serves as the CEO of CineIran Festival and Phoenix Cultural Centre of Toronto. He is also the founding member of NaMaNa Cinema. He has recently directed/produced a long feature film in Canada, named Pendulum. His top 2 theatrical release for 2017: Ildikó Enyedi's On Body and Soul and Michel Hazanavicius's Redoubtable.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review

Film Festivals

Video: François Ozon’s Double Lover (L’Amant double) – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Through the Looking Glass - The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019:

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #50 to #11
Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #10 to #6

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #10 to #6

Film Festivals

Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless
Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: #5 to #1

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: #5 to #1
2018 Sundance Film Festival Dylan Kai Dempsey's Top 10

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Bing Liu’s “Minding The Gap” Leads Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 10

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top