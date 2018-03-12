Bunga bunga: Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro Teaser with Salacious Toni Servillo (aka Silvio Berlusconi)

With Cannes just around the corner (and notably should be a great edition for Italian film), we have our first look at Loro with a teaser that is coy in revealing the great Toni Servillo as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Loro, which placed #22 on Nicholas Bell’s most anticipated World cinema film offerings for 2018 should be a doozy in terms of production design and scope. With the current political Stormy Daniels market, the Focus Features folks (who own the rights to the U.S. market) will certainly be curious to see how they can position and capitalize on Paolo Sorrentino‘s seventh feature film. Sorrentino co-wrote with Umberto Contarello in a biopic that explores Berlusconi and his inner circle, the members of which abetted his ascent to the heights of Italian business and politics.