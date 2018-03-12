Connect with us

Bunga bunga: Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro Teaser with Salacious Toni Servillo (aka Silvio Berlusconi)

Bunga bunga: Paolo Sorrentino's Loro Teaser with Salacious Toni Servillo (aka Silvio Berlusconi)

Published on

With Cannes just around the corner (and notably should be a great edition for Italian film), we have our first look at Loro with a teaser that is coy in revealing the great Toni Servillo as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Loro, which placed #22 on Nicholas Bell’s most anticipated World cinema film offerings for 2018 should be a doozy in terms of production design and scope. With the current political Stormy Daniels market, the Focus Features folks (who own the rights to the U.S. market) will certainly be curious to see how they can position and capitalize on Paolo Sorrentino‘s seventh feature film. Sorrentino co-wrote with Umberto Contarello in a biopic that explores Berlusconi and his inner circle, the members of which abetted his ascent to the heights of Italian business and politics.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

