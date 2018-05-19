Connect with us
2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Chang-dong’s Burning Wins Personal Palme, Labaki’s Capernaum Favorite to win Palme

Lee Chang-dong's Burning

Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum is the overwhelming favorite to win the Palme d’Or in just a little over one hour from now, but if our jury were voting, it would be Lee Chang-dong’s Burning grabbing top honors.

Other personal vote favorites include Jia Zhangke’s Ash Is Purest White, Jean-Luc Godard’s The Image Book, Matteo Garrone’s Dogman, Alice Rohwacher’s Lazzaro felice and Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree were also mentioned as personal favorites among our group of 20.

Gold Palme icon in the chart below are the predictions, while red Palme (heart) stand as our personal favorites.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

