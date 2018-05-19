2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Chang-dong’s Burning Wins Personal Palme, Labaki’s Capernaum Favorite to win Palme

Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum is the overwhelming favorite to win the Palme d’Or in just a little over one hour from now, but if our jury were voting, it would be Lee Chang-dong’s Burning grabbing top honors.

Other personal vote favorites include Jia Zhangke’s Ash Is Purest White, Jean-Luc Godard’s The Image Book, Matteo Garrone’s Dogman, Alice Rohwacher’s Lazzaro felice and Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree were also mentioned as personal favorites among our group of 20.

Gold Palme icon in the chart below are the predictions, while red Palme (heart) stand as our personal favorites.