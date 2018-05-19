Connect with us
Banner

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 12 – Yann Gonzalez’s Knife + Heart

Yann Gonzalez Knife + Heart

Film Festivals

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 12 – Yann Gonzalez’s Knife + Heart

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 12 – Yann Gonzalez’s Knife + Heart

Published on

Only his second film, and Yann Gonzalez has broke into the festival on both occasions. His 2013 debut You and the Night shored up at the Critic’s Week, and Knife + Heart starring Vanessa Paradis and Nicolas Maury made the big leap to the comp. This reverts back to Giallo and early De Palma days with a tale about a nightclub going Anne a producer of gay porn films who must contend with a serial killer.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

It adheres to a specific genre, and there will be a small group of defenders for this comedy horror mashup, but this didn’t follow in the footsteps of similiarly slotted from previous years in Ozon’s L’Amant Double or Paul Verhoeven’s Elle with an average score of 2.0.

Click on the grid below for a larger version and latest updates!

Related Topics:, , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

To Top