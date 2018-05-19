2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 12 – Yann Gonzalez’s Knife + Heart

Only his second film, and Yann Gonzalez has broke into the festival on both occasions. His 2013 debut You and the Night shored up at the Critic’s Week, and Knife + Heart starring Vanessa Paradis and Nicolas Maury made the big leap to the comp. This reverts back to Giallo and early De Palma days with a tale about a nightclub going Anne a producer of gay porn films who must contend with a serial killer.

It adheres to a specific genre, and there will be a small group of defenders for this comedy horror mashup, but this didn’t follow in the footsteps of similiarly slotted from previous years in Ozon’s L’Amant Double or Paul Verhoeven’s Elle with an average score of 2.0.

