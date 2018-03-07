2018 Tribeca Film Fest’s Viewpoint includes: Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, Hagar Ben-Asher, Nathan Silver
Tribeca Film Fest’s Viewpoint section has some micro gems from some filmmakers we’ve come to champion here on the site with three items in particular that we’ve lassoed for April in the shape of world premieres from the likes of Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck (When She Runs), Hagar Ben-Asher (Dead Women Walking), Nathan Silver (The Great Pretender). Here is the narrative and docu mixed section of goodies:
Charm City, directed by Marilyn Ness, written by Marilyn Ness, Don Bernier. Produced by Katy Chevigny. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Charm City takes viewers beyond the television headlines and over the front lines of violence in Baltimore; in doing so, it reveals the grit and compassion of the city’s citizens, police, and government officials trying to reclaim their future.
Crossroads, directed by Ron Yassen. Produced by Lauren Griswold. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Despite never having played the game before, a group of underprivileged teens emerge as a talented lacrosse team under the tutelage of Coach Bobby Selkin in this inspiring documentary. An ESPN Films release. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.
Dead Women Walking, directed and written by Hagar Ben-Asher. Produced by Clara Levy, Lorne Hiltser, Michael M. McGuire. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Nine vignettes depict the stages leading to execution for women on death row in this emotional account of the human toll of the death penalty—on both the inmates and those they encounter in their final hours. With Dale Dickey, Dot Marie Jones, Lynn Collins, Colleen Camp, June Carryl, and Ashton Sanders.
The Elephant and the Butterfly (Drôle de Père), directed and written by Amélie van Elmbt. Produced by Adrienne D’Anna, Delphine Tomson. (Belgium, France) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. When her babysitter doesn’t show, a single mother is forced to leave her precocious five-year-old daughter with the girl’s estranged father for a long weekend in this heartfelt drama executive produced by Martin Scorsese and the Dardenne Brothers. With Isabelle Barth, Thomas Blanchard, Judith Chemla, Alice de Lencquesaing, Lina Doillon.
The Feeling of Being Watched, directed and written by Assia Boundaoui. Produced by Jessica Devaney, Assia Boundaoui. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Journalist Assia Bendaoui sets out to investigate long-brewing rumors that her quiet, predominantly Arab-American neighborhood was being monitored by the FBI—and in the process, she exposes a surveillance program on a scale no one could have imagined.
The Great Pretender, directed by Nathan Silver, written by Jack Dunphy. Produced by Matt Grady, Danelle Eliav, Nathan Silver, Jack Dunphy, Jere B Ford. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. The lives of a French theater director, her ex-boyfriend, and the two actors playing them intersect dramatically in this tangled and darkly funny roundelay set in the New York theater world. With Esther Garrel, Keith Poulson, Maelle Poesy, Linas Phillips.
Home + Away, directed by Matt Ogens. Produced by Todd Makurath, Luke Ricci, Nathaniel Greene, Matt Ogens, Nina Chaudry. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. For the mostly Mexican-American students of El Paso’s Bowie High School, sports can offer a path to a better life. Home + Away follows three students as they pursue that route in search of success. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.
Jellyfish, directed by James Gardner, written by James Gardner, Simon Lord. Produced by James Gardner, Nikolas Holttum. (UK) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Sarah Taylor’s hardscrabble life has turned her into a teenage terror. When her drama teacher helps her channel her ferocious wit into comedy, her life’s delicate balance is set on a collision course with her newfound passion. With Liv Hil, Sinéad Matthews, Cyril Nri, Angus Barnett.
Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never To Play Football, directed by Louis Myles, written by Louis Myles, Ivor Baddiel. Produced by Louis Myles, Tom Markham. (UK, Brazil) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Soccer stars were at the center of the scene in the glamorous nightlife meccas of 1980s Brazil. But in their midst, one of the biggest sports celebrities of his generation harbored a secret: He had never played a single game. With Carlos Henrique Raposo, Carlos Alberto Torres, Zico, Bebeto, Renato Gaúcho, Ricardo Rocha. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.
M, directed and written by Sara Forestier. Produced by Hugo Selignac. (France) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. Written by, directed by, and starring César Award winner Sara Forestier, this steamy drama explores the passionate relationship between a girl with a crippling speech impediment and an undereducated drag racer. With Sara Forestier, Redouanne Harjane, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Liv Andren. Presented in partnership with Venice Days.
The Proposal, directed by Jill Magid. Produced by Jarred Alterman, Laura Coxson, Charlotte Cook. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. When artist-turned-filmmaker Jill Magid learns that the archives of Mexico’s most famous architect are being held in a private collection, she devises a radical plan to return his legacy to the public.
Satan & Adam, directed by V. Scott Balcerek, written by V. Scott Balcerek, Ryan Suffern. Produced by Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. One was a demon on guitar; the other was fresh out of school and no slouch on harmonica. Satan & Adam is a rousing celebration of the blues that comprises documentary footage shot over the course of two decades. With Sterling Magee, Adam Gussow, The Edge, Rev. Al Sharpton, Harry Shearer, Quint Davis.
Slut in a Good Way, directed by Sophie Lorain, written by Catherine Léger. Produced by Martin Paul-Hus. (Canada) – International Premiere, Feature Narrative. Three 17-year-old girlfriends get a job at the Toy Depot for the holiday season and become smitten with the guys who work alongside them in this charming teen sex comedy. With Marguerite Bouchard, Rose Adam, Romane Denis, Alex Godbout, Anthony Therrien, Vassili Schneider.
We the Animals, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, written by Dan Kitrosser. Produced by Jeremy Yaches, Christina D. King, Andrew Goldman, Paul Mezey. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. This lyrical coming-of-age tale, based on the acclaimed novel, weaves magic realism into an exquisite portrait of three brothers, their troubled parents, and the secret that the youngest of them holds. With Raul Castillo, Sheila Vand, Evan Rosado, Isaiah Kristian, Josiah Gabriel. A release from The Orchard.
When She Runs, directed by Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, written by Kirstin Anderson, Robert Machoian, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck. Produced by Laura Heberton. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Kristin is a young mother struggling to get by in her small town. One all-consuming passion—the chance to train for Olympic gold with a world-renowned running coach—offers a possible escape. With Kirstin Anderson, Ivan Gehring, Jonah Graham. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.
White Tide: The Legend of Culebra, directed by Theo Love. Produced by Bryan Storkel, Theo Love. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. After he’s wiped out by the Great Recession, Rodney hears a story that could be his ticket out of debt. A map, an island, and buried treasure: If you knew where $2 million worth of cocaine was buried, would you dig that shit up?