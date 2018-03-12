Connect with us

Video: Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Moving from quirky indie with a pulse in Appropriate Behavior (one of our favroite Sundance discoveries back in 2014) to a witty ensemble piece with a purpose in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, this is a sophomore film that confirms and reaffirms the arrival a solid voice in the independent film sphere. Unsurprisingly, a little after the world premiere, Desiree Akhavan‘s excellence on-screen was rewarded with the cream of the crop U.S Dramatic Comp Grand Jury prize. Cast and crew were present for the screening at the Eccles in Park City.

