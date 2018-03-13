Connect with us

Video: Elan & Jonathan Bogarin’s 306 Hollywood | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

A first docu to be presented at Sundance’s NEXT section, we began our fest with a transient poetic kaleidoscope representation of arti-“facts”. Much like the joy we find in storefront train sets during the holidays, Elan & Jonathan Bogarin‘s 306 Hollywood presents their grandma – easily the most charismatic octogenarian-esqued aged character since Scorsese introduced cinephiles to his mom. This is post-screening Q&A happiness at the world premiere on Day 1 of the fest, equipped with garb and cardboard cutouts.

 

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

