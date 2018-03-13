Video: Elan & Jonathan Bogarin’s 306 Hollywood | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

A first docu to be presented at Sundance’s NEXT section, we began our fest with a transient poetic kaleidoscope representation of arti-“facts”. Much like the joy we find in storefront train sets during the holidays, Elan & Jonathan Bogarin‘s 306 Hollywood presents their grandma – easily the most charismatic octogenarian-esqued aged character since Scorsese introduced cinephiles to his mom. This is post-screening Q&A happiness at the world premiere on Day 1 of the fest, equipped with garb and cardboard cutouts.