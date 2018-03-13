Video: Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

It’s a rarity for micro-indie and book adaptations to co-exist, but I guess this is the sort of project that felt right for everyone involved, including author Justin Torres. A first foray into narrative, we quickly get the sense that documentarian Jeremiah Zagar (who we featured in our trading card set) hit the ground running with We the Animals – there is an inescapable volcanic and raw quality that when matched with sketchbook etchings makes for an eruptive opus of rage within youth and where the film lands is far more holier than how this initially commences. Truffaut would be pleased. Zagar, his young cast, Sheila Vand and Raul Castillo were joined by key crew folks including the co-scribe and original author. Here is the post screening Q&A from the Library screening.