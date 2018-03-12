Video: Sara Colangelo’s The Kindergarten Teacher | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Connect with us

Vaguely familiar in its form, it was a definite case of deja vu as I’ve assisted at both world premiere screenings for the 2014 original (which preemed at Cannes – see video) and the remake. The former version via Nadav Lapid had an immensely satisfying politicized subtext, while the later in Sara Colangelo‘s version of The Kindergarten Teacher, we have a layered characterization of a women (brilliantly invested perf from actress Maggie Gyllenhaal) that arrives distilled, and sprouts into some psychologically advanced terrain. We knew Colangelo had a confident skilled hand, but this sophomore film is a drastic improvement on her imperfect Little Accidents. Here was the world premiere post-screening Q&A.

Sara Colangelo's The Kindergarten Teacher

