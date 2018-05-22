Video: All the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Winners

Connect with us
The Shoplifters Palme d'Or

After the ceremony is complete, the winners are shuttled from one last photo call and forwarded over to what is a quickie press conference for what is a last round of questions. It’s one of the main reasons why I stay until the end date of the fest, as I feel invested in the films and the Palme d’Or outcome and this is a cherry on the sundae type moment for this journalist and nice wave visual memory goodbye between May and when I revisit the films at Toronto in the fall. Below you’ll find that moment where they enter the press room — naturally an all smiles type of atmosphere. We being with the fabulous Cate Blanchett and fellow jury members and then you’ll find the different category winners as well.

PALME D’OR: MANBIKI KAZOKU(Shoplifters) by KORE-EDA Hirokazu

GRAND PRIX: BLACKKKLANSMAN (Black Klansman) by Spike LEE

JURY PRIZE: CAPHARNAÜM by Nadine LABAKI

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR: Marcello FONTE in DOGMAN by Matteo GARRONE

BEST DIRECTOR: ZIMNA WOJNA (Cold War) by Pawel PAWLIKOWSKI

BEST SCREENPLAY EX-ÆQUO: Alice ROHRWACHER for LAZZARO FELICE (Happy as Lazzaro)

BEST SCREENPLAY EX-ÆQUO: Jafar PANAHI for SE ROKH (3 Faces)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS: Samal YESLYAMOVA in AYKA by Sergey DVORTSEVOY
CAMÉRA D’OR: GIRL by Lukas DHONT presented at UN CERTAIN REGARD

SPECIAL PALME D’OR: LE LIVRE D’IMAGE (The Image book) by Jean-Luc GODARD
SHORT FILMS: PALME D’OR: ALL THESE CREATURES by Charles WILLIAMS
MENTION DISTINCTION BY THE JURY: YAN BIAN SHAO NIAN(On the order) by WEI Shujun

