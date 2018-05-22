Video: All the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Winners
After the ceremony is complete, the winners are shuttled from one last photo call and forwarded over to what is a quickie press conference for what is a last round of questions. It’s one of the main reasons why I stay until the end date of the fest, as I feel invested in the films and the Palme d’Or outcome and this is a cherry on the sundae type moment for this journalist and nice wave visual memory goodbye between May and when I revisit the films at Toronto in the fall. Below you’ll find that moment where they enter the press room — naturally an all smiles type of atmosphere. We being with the fabulous Cate Blanchett and fellow jury members and then you’ll find the different category winners as well.
PALME D’OR: MANBIKI KAZOKU(Shoplifters) by KORE-EDA Hirokazu
Coming soon.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS: Samal YESLYAMOVA in AYKA by Sergey DVORTSEVOY
Coming soon.
CAMÉRA D’OR: GIRL by Lukas DHONT presented at UN CERTAIN REGARD
Coming soon.
SHORT FILMS: PALME D’OR: ALL THESE CREATURES by Charles WILLIAMS
Coming soon.
MENTION DISTINCTION BY THE JURY: YAN BIAN SHAO NIAN(On the order) by WEI Shujun