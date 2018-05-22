2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Lee Chang-dong’s Burning & Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree Top Our Chart with 3.8

Lee Chang-dong’s Burning topped Le Film Francais and Screen Daily charts, but here at IONCINEMA.com those top honors (with 3.8 scores) were shared with Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree. Not unlike how Lynne Ramsay’s latest was received on the last day of the fest in the previous year, while some skipped town before the first screening of the Turkish three-hour opus, twelve critics were fans of Ceylan’s latest. Last year, BPM also had an average score of 3.8 on 5.

Best Director winner Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War was less than a percentage point for making this a three-way tie landing a score of 3.7, while the eventual Palme d’Or winner in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters received a solid 3.6 score. Other favorites in the mix included Kirill Serebrennikov’s Leto, Special Jury award-winning Le livre d’images by Jean-Luc Godard and Best Screenplay (tied) winning Jafar Panahi’s Three Faces landed 3.3 scores.

Matteo Garrone’s Dogman and Jia Zhangke’s Ash Is Purest White were well received by several film critics with 3.2. and 3.1 scores respectively, while Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy as Lazzaro and Christophe Honoré’s Sorry Angel floated at the 3.0 mark.

Just underneath the passing average mark we find Stéphane Brizé’s At War (2.9), Spike Lee’s Grand Prix winning BlacKkKlansman and Best Actress winning Sergey Dvortsevoy’s Ayka (2.8).

Despite five critics giving four star reviews, there were several haters for what several consider the front runner for the Palme Nadine Labaki’s Jury Prize winning Capernaum which was tied with Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Asako I & II (2.7).

Ranking at the bottom we find David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake (2.3), Abu Bakr Shawky’s Yomeddine (2.2), Asghar Farhadi’s minor effort in the opening film Everybody Knows (2.1) and French offerings in Eva Husson’s Girls of the Sun (1.9) and Yann Gonzalez’s Knife + Heart (1.8).

Click on the grid below for a larger version and latest updates!

We’d like to once again thank our jury (see you guys next year!).

1. Marta Balaga – Finland Episodi / Cineuropa

2. Beatrice Behn – KINO-ZEIT

3. Nicholas Bell – IONCINEMA.com

4. Iulia Blaga- Romania HotNews.ro / Harper’s BAZAAR Romania

5. Per Juul Carlsen – Danish National Radio 1

6. Mónica Delgado – Desistfilm

7. Bilge Ebiri – The Village Voice

8. Jason Gorber – Dorkshelf.com / CTV News Channel

9. Jean-Philippe Guerand – Le Film Français

10. Carlos F. Heredero – Caimán Cuadernos de Cine

11. Eric Lavallee IONCINEMA.com

12. Fabien Lemercier Cineuropa.org

13. Min LIU Sina.com

14. Marc-André Lussier – La Presse

15. Poly Lykourgou – Flix.gr

16. Carlota Moseguí – PERRO BLANCO

17. Daniella Shreir – U.K Another Gaze Journal

18. Cédric Succivalli – International Cinephile Society

19. Tommaso Tocci – International Cinephile Society

20. Maria Ulfsak-Sheripova – Estonia Eesti Ekspress