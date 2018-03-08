Video: Zellner Bros.’ Damsel | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

One of the last films to have its world premiere during the fest, the Zellner Bros.’ Damsel had more than enough time

in post-production to prepare for what would be a double showcase of Sundance and international premiere at the Berlin Film Fest not that long after. Another American indie role plume for Robert Pattinson, who wowed with his perf in the Safdie Bros.’ Good Time, in this funny bone take on the Western and perhaps female empowerment swagger, cast and crew were on hand (alongside starlet Butterscotch) for the World Premiere Screening at the Eccles.