Connect with us

Interview: Damsel’s Chris Ohlson & Mia Wasikowska | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Chris Ohlson & Mia Wasikowska

Interviews

Interview: Damsel’s Chris Ohlson & Mia Wasikowska | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Interview: Damsel’s Chris Ohlson & Mia Wasikowska | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Published on

A creative collaboration that was cemented on the Zellner Bros.’ previous film, Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter (check out our trading card profile) which premiered at Sundance and became a critical darling on the fest circuit, Chris Ohlson embarked on their most ambitious project to date (in terms of size, scope) with Damsel. Under the guise of a comedy western mashup,  attracting the likes of Robert Pattinson, Robert Forster and Mia Wasikowska who takes on the role of tough-as-nails, not so wallflower like Penelope with aplomb and grit. Since embarking on Park Chan-wook and Jim Jarmusch signed films,  Wasikowska (who was in Park City with Nicolas Pesce’s Piercing) has ben making some radical film role choices and so we got to speak to her and chat with Chris Ohlson on how his partnership has evolved. Just prior to the world premiere screening at the Eccles, we spoke to the producer and the star of the film:

 

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Interviews

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Samuel Maoz Foxtrot Review

Reviews

Foxtrot | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot: 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A

Film Festivals

Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless
Amy Scott Hal Review

Reviews

Hal | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Marcelo Martinessi The Heiresses Review

Reviews

The Heiresses (Las herederas) | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival Review

Reviews

Eva | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival Review

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top