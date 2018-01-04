Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #21. Bruno Dumont’s Coincoin and the Extra Humans

Coincoin and the Extra Humans

While enjoying the critical success of his innovative and unique 2017 film Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc (read review), which is a bizarre musical version of the titular figure as adapted from Charles Peguy, French auteur Bruno Dumont continues his prolific output with Coincoin and the Extra Humans —a sequel to his 2014 film (released as a mini-series in France) Li’l Quinquin (read review). The title character, now known as Coincoin, encounters extraterrestrials alongside the infamously inept inspectors Commandant Van der Weyden and Laurent Carpentier (with returning actors Bernard Pruvost and Philippe Jore) and the trio set off on another series of existential adventures.

Release Date/Prediction: Filming took place over summer 2017. Dumont had a famous physical scuffle with Thierry Fremaux when Li’l Quinquin was locked out of the main competition and premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar (which is where his 1997 debut The Life of Jesus and Jeannette premiered). Although Dumont returned to the main comp in 2016 for the third time with Slack Bay (of note, Dumont was twice award the Grand Jury Prize—in 1999 for Humanite and 2006 for Flanders), one would assume Coincoin will face the same programming difficulties as Quinquin. Dumont has only competed once in Berlin (2013’s Camille Claudel, 1915) and Venice (2003’s Twentynine Palms), so a return to Directors’ Fortnight seems most likely, and perhaps there is an outside chance it’ll debut during Canneseries, the new TV festival set to launch in April.