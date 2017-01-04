Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 69. Alexandros Avranas’ Love Me Not

Love Me Not

Director: Alexandros Avranas

Writer: Alexandros Avranas, Kostas Peroulis

Greek Weird Wave addition Alexandros Avranas got our attention for his 2013 sophomore film Miss Violence, which won the Silver Lion at Venice. He delayed his next Greek language effort after being offered an English language debut with the international co-production True Crimes, a Polish set true-crime thriller headlined by an unlikely Jim Carrey (the film premiered at the 2016 Warsaw Film Festival – read our review here). We’re excited to see he’s reunited with the writer and two stars of his first film for his next feature, Love Me Not. Set against the backdrop of contemporary Athens and hinges on the impact of the ongoing immigrant crisis which has seen hundreds of thousands of people land on Greek shores. The tale revolves around a couple who hire a young female migrant to be a surrogate mother, moving her into their luxury villa for the duration of the pregnancy. The mother and girl bond but one night when the husband is away on business his wife goes missing.

Cast: Eleni Roussinou, Christos Loulis

Production Co./Producer(s): Faliro House Productions, Les Films du Lendemain

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: With filming underway as of November 2016, we’re hoping to see Avranas get some major festival attention this year with Love Me Not. If he’s not ready in time for Cannes (a main comp ticket might be a long shot, especially if he’s got to compete with fellow Greek Yorgos Lanthimos), a return to Venice should be lucrative.