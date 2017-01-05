Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #56. Jesper Ganslandt’s Jimmie

Jimmie

Director: Jesper Ganslandt

Writer: Jesper Ganslandt

It’s been five years since Swedish director Jesper Ganslandt’s familial reunion drama Blondie (2012), where it appeared in Venice Days. It was a follow-up to Ganslandt’s heavy 2009 drama The Ape (2009), both projects which assisted with Hollywood producers courting the director for two projects which would ultimately fall apart, including a wartime drama featuring Robert Pattinson and another starring Will Smith. As he commences his English language debut Beast of Burden starring Daniel Radcliffe, Gandslandt’s fourth Swedish feature, Jimmie, will premiere in 2017, which concerns a father and his young son (played by Ganslandt and his own child) who are on the run. The project is said to be in the tradition of Ganslandt’s 2006 debut Farewell Falkenberg and uses the current refugee crisis as an informative backdrop.

Cast: Jesper Ganslandt, Christopher Wagelin, Marita Fjeldheim Wierdal, Hunter Ganslandt

Production Co./Producer(s): Fasad.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Jimmie is scheduled for a theatrical release in Sweden in early 2017. In keeping with his past two titles, we can expect a North American premiere out of TIFF, though the title could appear in competition beforehand, perhaps Locarno or Karlovy Vary.