Jesper Ganslandt's Beast of Burden

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #75. Jesper Ganslandt’s Beast of Burden

Beast of Burden

The only filmmaker to be featured on both of our 2018 Most Anticipated lists, perhaps it’s a good thing that the release of Beast of Burden follows the launching of Jimmie (#55 Most Anticipated Foreign Films), the Rotterdam selected drama looks to be a grind, while the eventual release of his English, stateside debut might be schizophrenia on a different level. Jesper Ganslandt made the move into American indie for Savannah, Georgia shoot in November 2016 with one of the many roles Daniel Radcliffe is having fun with in his post studio portion of his early career.

Gist: Written by Adam Hoelzel, Sean Haggerty (Radcliffe) only has an hour to deliver his illegal cargo. An hour to reassure a drug cartel, a hitman, and the DEA that nothing is wrong. An hour to make sure his wife survives. And he must do it all from the cockpit of his Cessna. I’m hoping this offers a Scandi twist to the Cessna misadventures found in the studio film American Made.

Release Date/Prediction: Tribeca could be a great showcase.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Annual Top Films Lists

