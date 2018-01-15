Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #75. Jesper Ganslandt’s Beast of Burden

Beast of Burden

The only filmmaker to be featured on both of our 2018 Most Anticipated lists, perhaps it’s a good thing that the release of Beast of Burden follows the launching of Jimmie (#55 Most Anticipated Foreign Films), the Rotterdam selected drama looks to be a grind, while the eventual release of his English, stateside debut might be schizophrenia on a different level. Jesper Ganslandt made the move into American indie for Savannah, Georgia shoot in November 2016 with one of the many roles Daniel Radcliffe is having fun with in his post studio portion of his early career.

Gist: Written by Adam Hoelzel, Sean Haggerty (Radcliffe) only has an hour to deliver his illegal cargo. An hour to reassure a drug cartel, a hitman, and the DEA that nothing is wrong. An hour to make sure his wife survives. And he must do it all from the cockpit of his Cessna. I’m hoping this offers a Scandi twist to the Cessna misadventures found in the studio film American Made.

Release Date/Prediction: Tribeca could be a great showcase.