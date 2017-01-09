Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #14. Ulrich Seidl’s Evil Games

January 9, 2017
Director: Ulrich Seidl
Writer: Ulrich Seidl

Since premiering his masterpiece Paradise trilogy across 2012 and 2013, the Austrian auteur Ulrich Seidl has returned to heavy documentary subjects with 2014’s In the Basement, a rather droll exploration of Austrians and their private sexual proclivities, and this year’s excellent (and important) glance at unregulated big game hunting in Africa by tourists with Safari. He’s been working on a decades long project, a period piece known as Herr Grasl, but announced he was taking a break from securing major funding for this to focus on a smaller project, Evil Games, which tells the fraught reunion of two brothers following the death of their mother.

Cast: Michael Thomas, Georg Freidrich

Production Co./Producer(s): Coproduction Office, Ulrich Seidl

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Shooting is slated to begin this February, but considering Seidl is also self-financing, there’s a decent chance this could be ready for Venice 2017.

