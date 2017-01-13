Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 25 Most Anticipated Studio Films of 2017: #1. Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049

Top 25 Most Anticipated Studio Films of 2017: #1. Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049

January 13, 2017
Blade Runner 2049

Director: Denis Villeneuve
Writers: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green

At this time last year, Denis Villeneuve was at the top of our most anticipated Studio list with Arrival (then known as Story of Your Life). Following the considerable awards buzz and box office success of his philosophically inclined sci-film should only enhance the already considerable expectation for Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic Blade Runner. With a notable international cast (including Carla Juri, Hiam Abbass, Barkhad Abdi, Robin Wright, and Ana de Armas) joining the glossy matinee names such as Jared Leto and Ryan Gosling, Villeneuve also scored a returning Harrison Ford. The mostly under-wraps plot concerns Gosling as LAPD Officer K, a blade runner who unearths a potentially devastating secret which requires he find Ford’s Rick Deckard, who disappeared thirty years ago.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Carla Juri, Barkhad Abdi, Ana de Armas, Hiam Abbass

Production Co./Producer(s): Colombia Pictures, Scott Free Productions, Warner Bros., Alcon Entertianment, 16:14 Entertainment, Thunder Bird Films, Torridon Films.

U.S. Distributor: Warner Bros.

Release Date: The current US release date for Blade Runner 2049 is October 6, 2017. The film could potentially receive a red-carpet premiere a month or so earlier at Venice or TIFF (where Villeneuve’s title are often programmed).

