Connect with us

Interview: Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Interview: Boots Riley Sorry to Bother You

Interviews

Interview: Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Interview: Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Published on

Writer/Director Boots Riley is no stranger to pushing boundaries. A longtime political activist-rapper, he has already made his bones in music, founding the renowned Bay Area group The Coup and collaborating with a long list of greats including E-40, Talib Kweli, Audioslave, Rage against the Machine, and The Roots. And now, as a first-time filmmaker, he’s well onto his second career.

His gonzo satire Sorry To Bother You is a wildly inventive critique of modern society with strong performances and technical flourishes. Although the film is uneven, it’s a one-of-a-kind work of art and one of the boldest conversation-starters of Sundance ’18. Safe to say Riley’s voice won’t be quelled anytime soon … and that his sights are set on challenging film industry moeurs. I got to chat with Riley on the red carpet for words of wisdom: on leaping from music to film, devising this particular project, and using art to make a difference.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Dylan Kai Dempsey is a New York based writer/filmmaker. His work has been published in Vanity Fair, No Film School and Nonfiction.fr. He has been a development intern at Bonafide Productions in L.A. and Rainmark Productions in London.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review

Film Festivals

Video: François Ozon’s Double Lover (L’Amant double) – 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Through the Looking Glass - The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019:

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #50 to #11
Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #10 to #6

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: Picks #10 to #6

Film Festivals

Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless
Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: #5 to #1

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – The Top 50 Foreign Films of 2019: #5 to #1
2018 Sundance Film Festival Dylan Kai Dempsey's Top 10

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Bing Liu’s “Minding The Gap” Leads Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 10

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top