Interview: Omari Hardwick – Sorry to Bother You

Published on

Among the cast of misfit supporting characters in Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You we find Omari Hardwick‘s take on true corporate ladder machiavellianism in the hyper-meterosexualized Mr. Blank. Our Dylan Dempsey had the chance to speak to this eloquent actor just prior to the premiere; he is someone we met way back in 2012 in one of our most favorite video interviews here on the site — a four person sitdown for Ava Duvernay’s Middle of Nowhere.

Seeing that Hardwick was in Park City for another film (he toplines A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night) the additional footage below was taken during the film’s second Park City screening where the actor was on hand to discuss the film, his character and Boots Riley’s vision as a filmmaker and collaboration between the actor and the various film departments.

