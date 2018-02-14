Connect with us

Red Carpet Interview: Christopher Abbott – Sebastián Silva’s TYREL

Christopher Abbott is an actor known for his roles as Charlie Cattalo in Girls and as the titular character in the critically-acclaimed James White and has mounted an impressive filmography working in various independent film projects. He’s had an extensive career in-and-off Broadway as well. Landing in Park City with a pair of films (the other being Piercing), in TYREL, Abbott plays Johnny, Tyler’s (Jason Mitchell) best friend who invites him along for a weekend of heavy drinking in the Catskills.

In a sea of booze, ignorance and toxic masculinity, Johnny is Tyler’s anchor. Even so, Johnny has misjudged the group’s chemistry, and Tyler feels very out of place. Abbott, a longtime friend of writer/director Sebastian Silva, brings a relatable innocence to the role, even though he’s ultimately complicit in his friend’s discomfort. I asked a couple of Q’s on the red carpet prior to the world premiere.

