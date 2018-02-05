Connect with us
Interview: Deniz Gamze Ergüven (Kings)

Interviews

Interview: Deniz Gamze Ergüven (Kings)

Interview: Deniz Gamze Ergüven (Kings)

Published on

We sat with Turkish-French director Deniz Gamze Ergüven after the premiere of her sophomore directorial effort Kings at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. A project Ergüven has been developing for over the past decade, including before her 2015 debut Mustang, the director gets candid about her inspirations and provocative decision to tackle an English language project centered on the 1992 Los Angeles Race Riots. Recruiting Halle Berry and Daniel Craig to lead her South Central recuperation, Ergüven speaks on making a controversial subject into an art-house mood piece, as well as the notion of authorial integrity vs. good intentions.

Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 theatrical releases for 2017: Andrei Konchalovsky's Paradise, Amat Escalante's The Untamed and Terence Davies' A Quiet Passion.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Sebastian-Lelio-A-Fantastic-Woman-review

Reviews

A Fantastic Woman | Review
Maryam Keshavarz's Vulture Club

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #68. Maryam Keshavarz’s Vulture Club
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Matthew Heineman's A Private War

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #31. Matthew Heineman’s A Private War
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Sebastian Hofmann Time Share (Tiempo Compartido)

Reviews

Time Share (Tiempo Compartido) | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Todd Solondz's Love Child

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #32. Todd Solondz’s Love Child
the-conversation
To Top