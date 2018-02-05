Interview: Deniz Gamze Ergüven (Kings)

We sat with Turkish-French director Deniz Gamze Ergüven after the premiere of her sophomore directorial effort Kings at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. A project Ergüven has been developing for over the past decade, including before her 2015 debut Mustang, the director gets candid about her inspirations and provocative decision to tackle an English language project centered on the 1992 Los Angeles Race Riots. Recruiting Halle Berry and Daniel Craig to lead her South Central recuperation, Ergüven speaks on making a controversial subject into an art-house mood piece, as well as the notion of authorial integrity vs. good intentions.