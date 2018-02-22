Connect with us

Interviews: Phillip Ettinger & Max Born + World Preem of Sebastián Silva’s TYREL

Interviews: Phillip Ettinger & Max Born + World Preem of Sebastián Silva's TYREL

Along with actors Christopher Abbott (watch the interview) and Jason Mitchell (watch that interview), just prior to the world premiere at the Library Center (see post Q&A screening below) Dylan had the chance to talk with supporting players Phillip Ettinger and Max Born. In Sebastián Silva’s TYREL, they both background characters take part of a boozed up weekend and contribute to this air of quasi unscrupulous masculinity and unwittingly the lead character’s isolation.

Ettinger had a good breakout year in 2012 for supporting roles in Sundance selected Sleepwalk with Me and Compliance, and recently shored up at 2017’s TIFF with parts in Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Paul Schrader’s masterwork First Reformed. Born is an up-and-coming producer (who along with Jacob Wassermann) has been at Sundance with four features in the past three editions commencing with James White, The Eyes of My Mother, Piercing and TYREL. Below you find the quickie interviews and the post screening Q&A to the world premiere of TYREL.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

