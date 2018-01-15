Annual Top Films Lists
Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #80. Riley Stearns’ The Art of Self Defense
The Art of Self Defense
Riley Stearns‘ 2013 Sundance preemed short, The Cub along with the 2015’s SXSW preemed feature debut Faults which we called “deviously entertaining and a fascinating first calling card,” meant that whatever he’d tackle next would be a definite radar item. Described as a dark comedy, this past September, Stearns headed Kentucky for The Art of Self Defense — a project that the Bleecker Street folks picked up from the getgo.
2009’s Solitary Man‘s Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots join Alessandro Nivola in a project that sees Eisenberg play a man who is attacked on the street and enlists in a dojo — led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei (Nivola) — in an effort to learn how to defend himself. What he uncovers is a sinister world of fraternity, violence, hyper-masculinity, and a woman — played by Poots — fighting for her place in it. Steve Terada, Phillip Andre Botello, Jason Burkey, and Damsel filmmaker David Zellner complete the cast.
Release Date/Prediction: Just prior to filming, the Bleecker Street folks landed the pic. They’ve yet to date the picture, but we assume they’ll want to showcase the film at a major film fest especially with a cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg at the top.