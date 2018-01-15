Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #79. Jennifer Fox’s The Tale

The Tale

After decades of documenting powerful women and their stories, docu filmmaker made the jump into narrative for her first time in May of 2016. Jennifer Fox gave us the 1988 Sundance Grand Jury Prize for best documentary and the Excellence in Cinematography Award winner Beirut: The Last Home Movie, An American Love Story and Flying: Confessions of a Free Woman. An investigative thriller with a name cast, there is a lot of look forward to with The Tale.

With Laura Dern, Isabelle Nélisse, Elizabeth Debicki, Jason Ritter, Frances Conroy, John Heard with Common and Ellen Burstyn, this is based on Fox’s own story and is an investigation into one woman’s memory as she’s forced to re-examine her first sexual relationship and the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive. This long awaited project could be an emotionally devastating and perhaps, uplifting portrait.

Release Date/Prediction: This is being featured in the U.S Dramatic Comp at Sundance.