Connect with us
Banner

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 10 – Matteo Garrone’s Dogman

Film Festivals

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 10 – Matteo Garrone’s Dogman

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 10 – Matteo Garrone’s Dogman

Published on

After 2002’s The Embalmer and 2004’s First Love, Matteo Garrone would receive proper international acclaim with Gomorrah – winning the Grand Prix for the film in Cannes back in 08′. Followed by Cannes comp entires in Grand Prix winning Reality (2012) and Tales of Tales (2015), Garrone’s fourth is titled Dogman – the name of a pet grooming shop and tale of it’s owner.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Dogman premiered last night, but our critics caught the 8:30a.m. screening and the picture has played well with an average of 3.2 from nine critics.

Click on the grid below for a larger version and latest updates!

Related Topics:, , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

To Top