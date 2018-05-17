2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 10 – Matteo Garrone’s Dogman

After 2002’s The Embalmer and 2004’s First Love, Matteo Garrone would receive proper international acclaim with Gomorrah – winning the Grand Prix for the film in Cannes back in 08′. Followed by Cannes comp entires in Grand Prix winning Reality (2012) and Tales of Tales (2015), Garrone’s fourth is titled Dogman – the name of a pet grooming shop and tale of it’s owner.

Dogman premiered last night, but our critics caught the 8:30a.m. screening and the picture has played well with an average of 3.2 from nine critics.

