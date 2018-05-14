2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 7 – Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters

Hirokazu Kore-eda‘s sixth trip to Cannes comes after Our Little Sister in 2015, and the one before that was Like Father, Like Son (which took home the Jury Prize in 2013). The Japanese filmmaker as seen previous entries Distance (2001) and Nobody Knows (2004) shore up in the comp, while his sex doll romance Air Doll was selected for the Un Certain Regard in 2009. Shoplifters which is primarily centered around Osamu and his son who come across a little girl in the freezing cold. This comes after The Third Murder (premiered at Venice/TIFF).

Week #2 begins strong as the morning screening made a lot of happy cinephiles. Currently sitting in “second” place with not one average score under the 3 star mark, we still have several critics who need to weigh in, possibly tying our current first place title, Cold War.

