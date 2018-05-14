Connect with us
Banner

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 7 – Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Asako I & II

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi's Asako I & II

Film Festivals

2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 7 – Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Asako I & II

Published on

With his fifth feature in 2015’s Happy Hours making a notable presence at and winning Locarno, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Cannes debut in Asako I & II (gist: one day Asako’s first love suddenly disappears. Two years later, she meets his perfect double) was served up after countryman Hirokazu Kore-eda unveiled his last just prior.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

With an average of 2.5 among 12 of our 20 critics, Asako I & II failed to make any significant waves for Hamaguchi’s Croisette debut.

Click on the grid below for a larger version and latest updates!

Related Topics:, , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

To Top