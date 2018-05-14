2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 7 – Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Asako I & II

With his fifth feature in 2015’s Happy Hours making a notable presence at and winning Locarno, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Cannes debut in Asako I & II (gist: one day Asako’s first love suddenly disappears. Two years later, she meets his perfect double) was served up after countryman Hirokazu Kore-eda unveiled his last just prior.

With an average of 2.5 among 12 of our 20 critics, Asako I & II failed to make any significant waves for Hamaguchi’s Croisette debut.

