2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 9 – Stéphane Brizé’s At War (Un Autre Monde)

Now on eighth feature, in a year of few French filmmakers we are expecting another great performance from Stéphane Brizé’s muse in Vincent Lindon who grabbed the Best Actor award for La loi du marché (The Measure of a Man). His Le bleu des villes landed in the Directors’ Fortnight in 1999 and after gigs such as Not Here to Be Loved (2005), Entre adultes (2006), Mademoiselle Chambon (2009) and A Few Hours of Spring (2011), he returns to the comp once agin with At War (Un Autre Monde) – an tale of unemployment and personal, financial sacrifice. Brize was last at Venice with A Women’s Life, the Venice comp film landed on Nicholas Bell’s Top 20 of 2017.

With screenings of Solo and The House that Jack Built taking up screening slots, very few people have had the chance to cover the film. What is indeed being mentioned is another acting award for Lindon.

Click on the grid below for a larger version and latest updates!