2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 7 – Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman

Blackkklansman Spike Lee

With only Do the Right Thing (1989) and Jungle Fever (1991) has competition entries, it’s been a long time coming for number three to appear. To be launched in August domestically, the Cannes comp certainly will add a lot more clout for the release of BlacKkKlansman which stars John David Washington as an African American detective in Colorado Springs, Colorado infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and eventually becomes the head of the chapter.

13 critics caught the film early evening giving it an average of 3.1, with awards buzz to boot.

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

