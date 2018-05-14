2018 Cannes Critics’ Panel: Day 7 – Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman

With only Do the Right Thing (1989) and Jungle Fever (1991) has competition entries, it’s been a long time coming for number three to appear. To be launched in August domestically, the Cannes comp certainly will add a lot more clout for the release of BlacKkKlansman which stars John David Washington as an African American detective in Colorado Springs, Colorado infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and eventually becomes the head of the chapter.

13 critics caught the film early evening giving it an average of 3.1, with awards buzz to boot.

